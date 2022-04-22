Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Buy

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.