Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $7,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.