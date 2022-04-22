Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,410 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Belden were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

