Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,551 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

