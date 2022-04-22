Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,887 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPX were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

