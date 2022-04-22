Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,887 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.91 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.