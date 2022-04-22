Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,779 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.43%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

