Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,811 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

