Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,962 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,232,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.