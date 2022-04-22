Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 623 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $203.01. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

