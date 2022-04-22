Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,530 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,073,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 657,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 238,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

