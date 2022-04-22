Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DNB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

