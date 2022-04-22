Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

