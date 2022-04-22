Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 24,623 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 million and a P/E ratio of -977.02. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

