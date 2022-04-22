Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

