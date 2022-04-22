Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Switch were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.