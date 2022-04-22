Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

