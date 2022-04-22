Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

