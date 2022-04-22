Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $104,570,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 399,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.74 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

