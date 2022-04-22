Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.