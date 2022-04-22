Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXGN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,089.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

