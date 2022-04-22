Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,410 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Belden were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Belden by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Belden by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC opened at $52.72 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

