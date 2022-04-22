Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,620 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

