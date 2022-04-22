Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,662 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.