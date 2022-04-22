Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 168 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIRE stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.90. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

