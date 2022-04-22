Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,594 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

