Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,232 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 505,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

