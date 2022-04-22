Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,334 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.35 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

