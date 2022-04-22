Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,407 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

PTCT opened at $40.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,480,589. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

