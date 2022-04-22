Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,638 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.