Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 24,623 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 million and a PE ratio of -977.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

