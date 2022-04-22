Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Forward Air by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

