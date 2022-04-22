Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 213.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $340,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

