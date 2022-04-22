Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.09 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

