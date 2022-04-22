Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.87 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.09, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

