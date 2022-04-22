Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

NYSE APAM opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

