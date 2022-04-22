Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $364,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $109.35 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

