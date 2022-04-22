Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $364,000 Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

