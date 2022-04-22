Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $365,000 Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $78.77 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

