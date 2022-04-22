Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $366,000 Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

