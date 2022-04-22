Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $8,575,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 780.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $8,606,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

