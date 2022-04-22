Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $370,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

