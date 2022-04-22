Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $370,000 Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avista were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Avista by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 680.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 110,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

AVA stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

