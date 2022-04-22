Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $370,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

