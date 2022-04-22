Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

