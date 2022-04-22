Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $372,000 Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $16,746,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.78 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

