Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 388,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $838.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.