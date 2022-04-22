Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $385,000 Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

CNX opened at $21.75 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

