Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $390,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

