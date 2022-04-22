Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

